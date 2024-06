Former Uvalde police chief released on bail after arrest over 2022 school shooting response Pete Arredondo, the former school district police chief in Uvalde, Texas, was released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond, according to the county sheriff. Arredondo was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of child endangerment over his response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. CBS News national correspondent Janet Shamlian has more.