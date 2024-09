Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine unpacks Zelenskyy's U.N. speech Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, warning that Russia is planning to attack his country's nuclear power plants. Zelenskyy called on member nations to stand together and also criticized Russia's veto power on the U.N. Security Council. William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, joins CBS News with analysis.