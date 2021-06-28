Pride Month
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
152 still unaccounted for in Florida building collapse, official says
U.S. carries out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
2021 BET Awards: Full list of winners and nominees
Pacific Northwest bakes under once-in-a-millennium heat dome
Royal family missing the star power of Harry and Meghan
WH ready to "fight hard" for families plan, Biden aide says
Mike Gravel, former U.S. senator, dies at 91
Serena Williams says she will not compete at Tokyo Olympics
Are U.S. diplomats being targeted abroad?
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
Poll: Most Americans say LGBTQ discrimination still exists
Ciara is "cerving confidence" with new cervical cancer campaign
Some states try to limit teaching of critical race theory in public schools
Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Couple fights for same-sex marriage in India
Kevin Boseman on brother Chadwick's passing
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Former Senator Mike Gravel has died at 91
Mike Gravel, a former U.S. senator from Alaska who read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and confronted Barack Obama about nuclear weapons during a later presidential run, has died. He was 91.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On