Former top Capitol assault prosecutor says some rioters could face sedition charges Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 could face sedition charges. This would mean some of the 400 people already charged in the assault on the Capitol could officially be accused of trying to overthrow the U.S. government. Michael Sherwin, the former top prosecutor who was leading the investigation, addressed this during an interview with "60 Minutes." CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to explain the latest developments.