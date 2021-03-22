Live

Watch CBSN Live

Former top Capitol assault prosecutor says some rioters could face sedition charges

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 could face sedition charges. This would mean some of the 400 people already charged in the assault on the Capitol could officially be accused of trying to overthrow the U.S. government. Michael Sherwin, the former top prosecutor who was leading the investigation, addressed this during an interview with "60 Minutes." CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to explain the latest developments.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.