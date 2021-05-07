Former surgeon general on how loneliness could reduce lifespan Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy tackled a range of public health crises such as Zika, drug and alcohol addiction and obesity. Now, he's shedding light on the rising number of lonely people in America and how it affects our health. Murthy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss technology's role in what he calls an "epidemic," why the culture of masculinity may put more men at risk, and what we can do to combat loneliness in the workplace.