Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty on Gov. Tim Walz being Kamala Harris' VP pick Former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty, a Republican, joined CBS News to talk about Kamala Harris' selection of the current Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, as her running mate. "I know him, I've done a bunch of stuff with him over the years. I like him," Pawlenty said about Walz, "My only problem with him is policy views."