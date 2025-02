Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso on rebuilding after wildfires As Los Angeles grapples with the devastation of January's wildfires, the city is already working to rebuild. At least 29 people were killed and more than 16,000 structures were destroyed in what could be the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke with developer Rick Caruso, who has created a nonprofit to help rebuild the city, about the recovery process.