Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa compares Trump to George Wallace In an interiew with Elaine Quijano as part of CBSN's original documentary "Latinos for Trump," former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said of Trump that he "hadn't seen such an openly racist person running for President of the United States since George Wallace." Villaraigosa has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. See the full interview.