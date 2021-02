Former gymnast calls for accountability, ex-Olympic coach dies by suicide amid sex assault charges Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday, hours after being charged with human trafficking and criminal sexual conduct. In an interview with CBS, Sarah Klein, a former gymnast under Geddert, said USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee should be held accountable for the abuse he allegedly inflicted. Mola Lenghi reports.