Former federal agent shares concerns about tactics used against protesters: "This isn't policing" Former ICE agent Eric Balliet said many of the tactics he's seeing being used by federal agents against protesters "isn't policing and law enforcement" that he practiced for 25 years. But Customs and Border Protection commander Gregory Bovino, who is leading the federal agents responding to protests in Chicago, disagrees. "If someone strays into a pepper ball, then that's on them," Bovino said in an interview with CBS News.