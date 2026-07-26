Former FDA head praises response to cyclospora outbreak, but says it's not "under control yet" Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that while the current administration has done a good job isolating and identifying the cyclospora pathogen, the spread isn't "under control yet" and that federal officials need to do more to communicate with the American public. Gottlieb also discussed skyrocketing measles cases and whether that trend is likely to continue.