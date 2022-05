Former FBI agent on police response to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting The police response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting has come under major scrutiny. It took officers more than an hour to enter the classroom and kill the gunman, and critics are raising questions about that timeline. Retired FBI Special Agent Doug Kouns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about the response and how officers are trained to deal with active shooter situations.