Former FBI agent breaks down new videos of subject in Nancy Guthrie case Officials are looking to identify a person who was caught on video wearing a mask and gloves outside Nancy Guthrie's home the night she went missing. On Tuesday, a person was detained in connection to the case and a man who identified himself as Carlos said he was that person and was released. Lance Leising, a retired supervisory special agent with the FBI, joins "CBS Mornings" to break down the latest developments in the case.