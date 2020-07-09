Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Updates
Lives To Remember
Unemployment Claims
United Airlines Layoffs
"Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Missing
Lady Antebellum Lawsuit
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
2.3 million Americans sought jobless aid last week
Relentless heat wave to bake the U.S. for "multiple weeks"
UC Berkeley blames COVID case spike on frat and sorority parties
"Glee" actress Naya Rivera vanishes on boat trip with young son
Tulsa health official says Trump rally "likely" led to COVID spike
Demand surges at Bay Area food banks due to pandemic
Transcript: Chauvin told Floyd it takes "a lot of oxygen" to talk
Inside a Texas hospital overwhelmed by virus cases
Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, sues blues singer Lady A
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings on coronavirus and reopening schools
Former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings, who served under President George W. Bush, discusses how the coronavirus has impacted education and reopening schools.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue