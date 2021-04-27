Former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings' advice to Betsy DeVos President Trump's nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is one step closer to confirmation, as the Senate education committee narrowly voted to support her. But now DeVos, who's been criticized for her performance at the confirmation hearing and qualifications, is facing accusations that she plagiarized. Margaret Spellings, president of University of North Carolina and former education secretary under President George W. Bush, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss some challenges the nominee may face if confirmed.