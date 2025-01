Former daycare worker claims 2009 murder confession was coerced: "They broke me down" Melissa Calusinski, an Illinois daycare worker convicted of killing a 16-month-old in 2009 when she was 22 years old, insists she is innocent. She's turning to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has the power to grant clemency and release her, to review her case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.