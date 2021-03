Forgotten smallpox vials under CDC examination Vials of smallpox are currently being tested in a high-containment laboratory at the CDC in Atlanta. On July 1, a lab worker at the National Institutes of Health found the smallpox vials while cleaning out a storage refrigerator. Dr. Jon LaPook spoke with Steve Monroe, deputy director at the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, about protocols for moving the vials and if the smallpox samples are still viable.