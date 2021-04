Foreign policy update: N. Korea, Syria airstrike Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in South Korea that the U.S. policy of "strategic patience" against North Korea is over -- and the U.S. is willing to use military force to combat the rogue regime and its nuclear program. This news comes as the U.S. military is forced to deny that they deliberately targeted a mosque in Syria. National security correspondent David Martin has the latest on the Trump administration's foreign policy.