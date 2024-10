Florida's "Lt. Dan" says he's "not scared of anything" after surviving Milton on his sailboat The viral Florida man known as "Lieutenant Dan" is safe after riding out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat in Tampa Bay. He told CBS News that the Category 3 storm was "pretty mellow," despite smashing his boat up against a wall. "I'm not scared of anything," he said, adding that if another hurricane comes, "I'd remain on my boat no matter what."