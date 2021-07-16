Live

Florida residents look to man on bench for advice

Al Nixon found a bench near the beach in St. Petersburg, Florida, to clear his head. Now residents line up to share their problems with him, even though he’s not a therapist. Steve Hartman shares more in “On the Road.”
