Florida officials preparing for possible tropical storm as death toll in condo collapse rises to 24 Officials in South Florida confirmed two more deaths in the Surfside condo collapse on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 24. Crews also say they're preparing to demolish the part of the building that is still standing ahead of a possible storm. CBSN anchor Lana Zak discusses the latest on search and recovery efforts with USA Today Senior Politics and Economy reporter Wendy Rhodes.