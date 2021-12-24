CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Essential workers slammed again as Omicron variant spreads
Flooding and snow hit the West as the South expects record highs
Hundreds of U.S. flights canceled on Christmas Eve due to Omicron
How to watch NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch on Christmas
Girl killed when Los Angeles police open fire on suspect in crowded store
U.S. to lift COVID-related travel restrictions on 8 African countries
Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd
3 Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen Square monuments
Comet Leonard lights up the night sky this Christmas
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Florida man offers free advice to strangers
For years, Al Nixon has been helping residents in St. Petersburg, Florida, who are seeking some advice, even though he's not a therapist. Steve Hartman with an update on Nixon's story in "On the Road."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On