Live

Watch CBSN Live

Florida man offers free advice to strangers

For years, Al Nixon has been helping residents in St. Petersburg, Florida, who are seeking some advice, even though he's not a therapist. Steve Hartman with an update on Nixon's story in "On the Road."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.