Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at odds with judge on school mask mandates as state sees record hospitalizations Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is standing by his decision to ban mask mandates in schools, even though a judge ruled against him. The state is experiencing record COVID-19 hospitalizations and an uptick in cases among children. Miami Herald reporter Ana Ceballos joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss the state of the pandemic in Florida.