Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fine local governments that mandate employee vaccinations Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday municipalities that require vaccinations for public workers will be fined $5,000 for each time they enforce the mandate. Florida accounted for more than 20% of U.S. fatalities linked to COVID-19 last week. WFOR Miami reporter Jim Defede joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the brewing political showdown in Florida.