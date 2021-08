Florida doctor on COVID-19 surge, mask mandates, monoclonal antibody clinics Florida is seeing more and more COVID-19 cases and deaths. The governor banned mask mandates, and thousands of students in one school district are currently quarantining. Meanwhile, the state is opening monoclonal antibody clinics to treat COVID-19 patients. Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi joined CBSN to discuss the Florida outbreak and the impact he expects from the monoclonal antibody clinics.