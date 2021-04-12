Live

Watch CBSN Live

Flint, Michigan residents get clean water

After two years of living with tainted tap water, citizens in Flint, Michigan, are getting clean water delivered to their homes. But questions are rising about what state officials knew, and when. Adriana Diaz reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.