Live

Watch CBSN Live

First pictures taken from surface of comet

Philae snapped the 360 degree view from its stark and jagged new home. But imaging expert Jean-Pierre Bibring said Philae missed its target landing and is now resting in the shadow of a cliff. Charlie D'Agata reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.