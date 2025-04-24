First Love, Then Murder | Post Mortem Watch "First Love, Then Murder" and then catch up with host Anne-Marie Green and CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales on "Post Mortem" as they discuss the case of Aaron Friar, who was murdered by Gavin MacFarlane, the boyfriend of Aaron's 15-year-old daughter, Ellie. They examine why police believed Ellie was the mastermind behind her father's killing, the handwritten murder plots they found in Gavin's house, and the video of Gavin's friend, Russell, who was taunting police through cameras in the interrogation room.