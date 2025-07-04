Watch CBS News

Fireworks set 4 homes ablaze in Los Angeles

One person was killed and another was critically injured when multiple fireworks were set off in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Flames quickly spread to nearby homes as more than 130 firefighters raced to the scene. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.