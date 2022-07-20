Watch CBS News

Fires across London on U.K.'s hottest day ever

Dozens of buildings were destroyed across London on Tuesday, the hottest day ever recorded in the U.K. Ramy Innocencio reports on how European countries are battling with the dangerous effects of climate change.
