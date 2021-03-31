Live

Firefighters battle fire and ice in Philadelphia

The bitter cold made conditions worse for firefighters battling a fire in Philadelphia. They tried to spray water to put out the flames, but it immediately froze over. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green reports on the amazing video.
