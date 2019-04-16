News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Notre Dame spire collapses as fire ravages iconic Paris cathedral
Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns detailing millions in earnings
Centuries of history burned in Notre Dame fire
House Intel leaders demand "full visibility" into Mueller materials
3 veterans kill themselves at VA facilities within 5 days
Actress Lori Loughlin and husband plead not guilty in college scam
Ancient "human sacrifice" found by utility workers
Father and son separated at the border reunite after 326 days
"Le désastre": French papers document Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Notre Dame fire
Live Updates: Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris
"Le désastre": French newspapers document devastating fire
Centuries of history burned in Notre Dame fire
Photos of the massive blaze
Why the massive Notre Dame fire was so hard to fight
Trump says Notre Dame burning is a "terrible sight to behold"
Notre Dame was undergoing major renovation when fire broke out
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Fire tears through Notre Dame Cathedral