Expert on coronavirus's impact on wage worker... In a recent survey, 53% of Americans said they do not have emergency funds to cover a significant amount of time without a paycheck. Although President Trump has proposed a payroll tax cut to ease the burden, one finance expert says that won't help people who are most struggling from the coronavirus shutdowns, hourly employees. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the economic effects of the ongoing public health crisis.