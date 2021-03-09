Live

Fifteen years after 9/11, a father's story of hope and loss

New York firefighter Jonathan Ielpi went to work on 9/11 and never came home. His father Lee spent three months searching the wreckage of the Twin Towers until he found his son's remains. During that time, he transformed a local deli into a meeting place for rescue workers. Over the years, it became a deeply personal tribute center, with a room of photos that bring many visitors to tears. Fifteen years after losing Jonathan, Lee Ielpi shares his story with Kenneth Craig in New York.
