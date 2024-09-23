Watch CBS News

Fentanyl fuels worst drug crisis in U.S. history

60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker breaks down how fentanyl has been spreading through the U.S., quickly becoming America's worst drug crisis. Whitaker visited the border with Mexico to see how fentanyl is being brought into the country.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.