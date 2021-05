FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell discusses COVID response and agency's future The Federal Emergency Management Agency is playing a key role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout nationwide. FEMA's new administrator Deanne Criswell sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS News to discuss the vaccination efforts and other priorities for the agency post-pandemic. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the future of FEMA.