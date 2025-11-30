Feeding America CEO says food insecurity is "higher than at any point during the pandemic" Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that before the government shutdown, food insecurity rates in the U.S. were "higher than at any point during the pandemic." "We're continuing to see very high demand. I think part of the reason is because the fastest growing group of people turning to the charitable food system, they're people who don't even qualify for any federal nutrition programs so this is an area that we've got to stay focused on," she added.