Federal workers have more time to decide on "buyout" offer and FBI employees fear retribution The Trump administration spent Thursday in court on three different fronts. A judge temporarily blocked a deadline for federal employees to accept President Trump's proposed buyout offer. A second judge has blocked Trump's birthright citizenship order. Plus, a federal judge is temporarily preventing the Justice Department from releasing information on thousands of FBI agents who were involved in Jan. 6 cases. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Scott MacFarlane have more.