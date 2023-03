Federal Reserve poised to hike interest rates amid banking turmoil The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate hike when it meets this week amid a crisis of confidence in the banking industry. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced over the weekend that it sold a huge portion of failed Signature Bank to Flagstar Bank. Axios managing editor for business and markets and CBS News contributor Javier E. David discusses with Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers.