Federal judge to decide this week on lifting Title 42 A federal judge in Louisiana is set to issue a ruling within the next week on whether the CDC can move forward with its plan to end the Title 42 border restrictions. The pandemic-related rule allows authorities to deny entry to migrants at the southern border for public health reasons. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Elaine Quijano on CBS News to discuss how this ruling would impact U.S. border policy.