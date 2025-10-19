Fearing ICE, many undocumented immigrants are worshipping in hiding instead of at church Many undocumented immigrants across the United States say they are too afraid to attend church, after President Trump, on his first day in office, ended an old policy of designating places of worship as sensitive locations that were off-limits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Priests and pastors at congregations across the country tell CBS News that attendance has dropped sharply as a result. Now, pastors are taking unprecedented measures — like locking doors during services and hiring volunteers at the doors to make sure ICE agents don't enter, welcoming worshippers into their homes for private gatherings, and delivering communion directly to their doors — to ensure their communities can still practice their faith, even in hiding.