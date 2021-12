FDA’s advisory committee backs Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral pill The U.S. may soon be implementing new testing requirements for travelers entering the U.S. amid growing concerns over the new COVID Omicron variant. This week a panel of FDA advisers voted to endorse Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for high-risk individuals. Infectious diseases physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and chair of that FDA panel, Dr. Lindsey Baden, joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.