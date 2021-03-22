Live

Watch CBSN Live

FDA researcher discovers smallpox vial in closet

The CDC and FBI are investigating why samples of smallpox were lying around for so many years unaccounted for. An FDA researcher recently found a number of vials appearing to date from the 1950's in a Maryland lab. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.