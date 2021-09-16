FDA remains neutral in stance on COVID-19 booster shots The FDA is not yet taking a definitive stance on whether or not booster shots are needed to help protect people from coronavirus infections. A key advisory committee is set to meet to discuss authorizing an extra dose of Pfizer's vaccine in the coming days. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports from Tennessee, where first vaccine doses remain low. Then, Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and the COVID-19 national task force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest on the pandemic.