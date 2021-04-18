Live

FBI's fight to expand powers to collect information

Google, Facebook, Yahoo and various rights groups oppose legislation that would expand the type of information the FBI is allowed to gather using whats called a "national security letter." It's the latest in a series of cases pitting the two sides against each other over privacy and security concerns. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the brewing battle between privacy advocates in Silicon Valley and law enforcement agencies.
