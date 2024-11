FBI warns of deepfake videos ahead of Election Day The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about two videos falsely claiming to be from the FBI on election security. One mentions the apprehension of groups committing ballot fraud and the other has to do with second gentleman Doug Emhoff. The bureau stresses that the videos are not authentic, are not from the FBI and the content they depict is false. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga has more.