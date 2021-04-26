Live

FBI, DOJ under investigation for Comey letter

A Justice Department watchdog will be investigating the FBI and the DOJ over the pre-election Comey letter about Clinton's emails. CBS News Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss.
