FBI agents claim in federal lawsuits their rights have been violated regarding Jan. 6 scrutiny The FBI met the deadline to send the names of the agents who helped to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. The list has details on more than 5,000 employees and agents who were part of the probe. In a pair of new federal lawsuits, groups of anonymous FBI agents argue their rights have been violated and the current investigation is an act of "political retribution."