Father of Sonya Massey describes deadly police shooting: "She feared for her life" Sonya Massey's father, James Wilburn, said seeing footage of his daughter's killing has left him angry and heartbroken. Sean Grayson, who was fired last week from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Massey's killing after she called 911 to report a suspected prowler outside of her home.