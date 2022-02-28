Ukraine In Turmoil
CBS News App
Show Schedule
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Ukraine seeks ceasefire in first talks with Russia amid ongoing siege
More than 200,000 Ukrainians flee to Poland to escape Putin's attack
Russia's ruble worth less than 1 cent after West sanctions
U.N. General Assembly to hold rare emergency session on Ukraine
How to watch Biden's State of the Union address
Jackson to meet with lawmakers to begin Supreme Court confirmation process
Derek Jeter announces surprise departure from Miami Marlins
Estée Lauder fires senior exec for offensive Instagram post
"CODA," deaf actors, Will Smith big winners at SAG Awards
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Fat Joe remembers Trayvon Martin
Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe remembers how the death of Trayvon Martin galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement and motivated him to be more active and speak out on social justice — both locally and nationally.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On